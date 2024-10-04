Former EBRSO, Livingston Parish deputy arrested for two counts of first-degree rape

BATON ROUGE - A former deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested in Livingston Parish for two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO said Nicholas LoCicero, 38, of Denham Springs was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on the rape accusations as well as for one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. Bond was set at a half-million dollars for the rape accusation and $5,000 for the battery allegation.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, LoCicero was hired in 2022 and spent a majority of his EBRSO employment in uniform patrol. He was placed on administrative leave after EBRSO was notified of the allegations and was terminated Wednesday evening.

LoCicero was terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in March 2022 for "conduct unbecoming," or unsatisfactory work performance. According to the sheriff's office, he was not following up on reports or doing certain paperwork.

In 2017, while he was a Livingston Parish deputy, he deliberately skipped out on three court hearings. He was supposed to testify in a trial but never showed, even after being held in contempt.

"It certainly is a bold act for a law enforcement officer to refuse to show up three times, the original trial and two subsequent contempt hearings," attorney Shenequa Gray said.

LPSO said the investigation involved juveniles.