Former BRPD Chief Pat Englade leaving hospital after lengthy battle with COVID

BATON ROUGE - Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade is finally heading home after spending over a month in the hospital.

Englade fell ill with the virus in January. After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, he posted to social media to let friends and family know he is making a full recovery and expects to go home in the coming days.

If you don’t believe in your God you family and friends,come see me! This devil is a beast but it’s time to go back... Posted by Pat Englade on Friday, 12 March 2021

He retired from the police department in 2004.