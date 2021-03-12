73°
Former BRPD Chief Pat Englade leaving hospital after lengthy battle with COVID

1 hour 37 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, March 12 2021 Mar 12, 2021 March 12, 2021 6:00 PM March 12, 2021 in News
BATON ROUGE - Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade is finally heading home after spending over a month in the hospital. 

Englade fell ill with the virus in January. After a lengthy battle with COVID-19, he posted to social media to let friends and family know he is making a full recovery and expects to go home in the coming days. 

If you don’t believe in your God you family and friends,come see me! This devil is a beast but it’s time to go back...

Posted by Pat Englade on Friday, 12 March 2021

He retired from the police department in 2004. 

