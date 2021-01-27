Former BRPD Chief Pat Englade hospitalized with coronavirus

BATON ROUGE - Pat Englade, the former chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Several posts on social media suggested Englade was recently on a ventilator while hospital workers treated him for the disease. Sources said his condition was improving as of Wednesday afternoon.

Englade retired from the department in 2004.

No other details were immediately available.