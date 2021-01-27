55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former BRPD Chief Pat Englade hospitalized with coronavirus

2 hours 40 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 January 27, 2021 4:43 PM January 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Pat Englade, the former chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department, is battling COVID-19 in the hospital.

Several posts on social media suggested Englade was recently on a ventilator while hospital workers treated him for the disease. Sources said his condition was improving as of Wednesday afternoon.

Englade retired from the department in 2004.

No other details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days