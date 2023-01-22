Forecast washes out Arbor Day celebration; tree giveaway rescheduled

BATON ROUGE - Uncooperative weather has prompted organizers to postpone this year's Arbor Day celebration and tree giveaway in Baton Rouge.

The event had been scheduled for Jan. 21. It is now set to take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Burden Museum & Gardens.

Those attending are invited to take home a free tree -- one per household -- to enhance their landscape. A wide variety of species will be available, with about 700 trees set for distribution.

Those attending will also be able to take part in axe throwing, hayrides and a "kiddie tree climb," among other activities.