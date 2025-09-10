For Tiger Stadium announcer Dan Borne, chance of retirement is 100 percent

BATON ROUGE — For Tiger Stadium announcer Dan Borné, the chance of retirement is 100 percent.

The public address announcer at LSU's football stadium the past 38 years ls hanging up the microphone, LSU said Friday. Borné said that, at age 79, it was time to retire.

Borné also announced men's basketball games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for 36 years.

“I would like to thank LSU and our fans for so many seasons of fond memories,” Borné said. “It’s been a great honor and I deeply appreciate it."

In a nod to the belief that it never rains in Tiger Stadium on a Saturday night — a tradition so strong that it inspired the book "It Never Rains in Tiger Stadium" by John Ed Bradley — Borné coined the phrase “Chance of rain – never!”

LSU said it would honor Borné at upcoming games.

“Dan’s legacy and his booming voice in Tiger Stadium will never be forgotten,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “Each Saturday night during the fall for 38 years, Dan’s voice was a big part of helping create the best atmosphere in college football.

The school said it was searching for a new announcer.

Borne' sat out last year amid concerns about his health.