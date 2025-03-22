52°
'For the Culture' celebration takes place in downtown Baton Rouge

Friday, March 21 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office held its "For the Culture" celebration Friday evening after it was postponed from Black History Month due to weather conditions.

The community filled Galvez Plaza as they enjoyed food, music and several live performances.

