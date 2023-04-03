Food service worker arrested for sneaking drugs into Assumption Parish jail

NAPOLEONVILLE - A woman who worked in the Assumption Parish Detention Center was arrested Sunday after she was caught sneaking in drugs to the jail.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Dawn Schumann worked as a food service employee and was hired by a private contractor, but was assigned to kitchen duties at the jail.

After being tipped off that Schumann may be bringing drugs into the facility, deputies brought a K-9 unit to investigate her car. Deputies say they found meth and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Schumann, who was at work at the time, was fired and immediately arrested for taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.