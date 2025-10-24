Food pantry opening at BREC Jackson Community Center

BATON ROUGE - Outstanding Mature Girlz will be opening its food pantry on Friday at the BREC Jackson Community Center in Baton Rouge.

The pantry aims to help families who lack access to nutritional food options by offering a variety of food items for free.

"We invite everyone who is in need of assistance to come out. Together, we can strengthen our community and ensure that no one goes hungry," Outstanding Mature Girlz Founder Sashika Baunchand said.

The food pantry will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.