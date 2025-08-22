Food and wine tasting competition Fete Rouge returns to L'Auberge for 18th annual event

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society's 18th annual Fête Rouge food and wine night is Friday night at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel.

The event brings together 30 of the top restaurants and 200 wines from around the world.

But the event is more than just a tasty event for eateries to compete; it's cuisine for a cause.

The organization's non-profit works to support childhood health, nutrition and hunger in Baton Rouge.

General admission starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.