2une In Previews: Fete Rouge, food and wine tasting competition at L'Auberge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society is hosting Fete Rouge, a food and wine tasting competition this Friday at L'Auberge.
On Aug. 22, several restaurants will compete for the title of "Best Dish" as attendees sample their creations at the gathering.
The celebration's profits will also go toward funding childhood nutrition and culinary education in the capital region.
2une In's Abigail Whitam has breakfast at Mestizo's Tuesday morning and previewed the event.
You can find out more about how to participate here!
