FMOL Health announces that it will be increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health says it will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour in all of its hospitals, clinics and other locations.

FMOL Health is also adjusting the compensation rate systemwide in an "ongoing commitment to meaningfully invest in its team members." 

"Thanks to a strong financial position, we are able to make investments back into our health system and more importantly, directly to the team members responsible for our continued success," FMOL Health president and CEO E.J. Kuiper said in a statement.

