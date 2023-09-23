Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'

BATON ROUGE- Health officials warn flu season is in full swing, and it got a nasty start.

"In August we started testing," Ochsner medical assistant Kendrel Willis said. "We started seeing patients with COVID and the flu at the same time."

The combination of viruses is why Ochsner is making it easier for people to get the flu shot by hosting different vaccination clinics during their "Flu Shot Fair" on Satuday.

"We came to get the flu vaccine because we heard the flu is going around," Anne Underwood said.

Underwood and her son were one of hundreds who attended the Flu Shot Fair on Saturday.

"The shot was easy, didn't hurt. If it can save us from getting sick, we definitely want to do it," Underwood said.

Ochsner will host again the event again Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

-Ochsner Health Center on O'Neal, 16777 Medical Center Drive, Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Medical Complex at The Grove, 10310 The Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Community Health at Brees Family Center, 7855 Howell Blvd., Suite 320, Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Health Center in Tangipahoa, 41676 Veterans Ave., Hammond

No appointment is needed, but patients do should bring their ID and insurance card.

Medical experts said the flu shot will not prevent the flu, but it will alleviate symptoms.