80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flu shots readily available during Ochsner's 'Flu Shot Fair'

3 hours 23 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2023 Sep 23, 2023 September 23, 2023 6:44 PM September 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Katie Easter

BATON ROUGE- Health officials warn flu season is in full swing, and it got a nasty start.

"In August we started testing," Ochsner medical assistant Kendrel Willis said. "We started seeing patients with COVID and the flu at the same time."

The combination of viruses is why Ochsner is making it easier for people to get the flu shot by hosting different vaccination clinics during their "Flu Shot Fair" on Satuday. 

"We came to get the flu vaccine because we heard the flu is going around," Anne Underwood said.

Underwood and her son were one of hundreds who attended the Flu Shot Fair on Saturday.

"The shot was easy, didn't hurt. If it can save us from getting sick, we definitely want to do it," Underwood said.

Ochsner will host again the event again Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Trending News

-Ochsner Health Center on O'Neal, 16777 Medical Center Drive, Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Medical Complex at The Grove, 10310 The Grove Blvd., Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Community Health at Brees Family Center, 7855 Howell Blvd., Suite 320, Baton Rouge

-Ochsner Health Center in Tangipahoa, 41676 Veterans Ave., Hammond

No appointment is needed, but patients do should bring their ID and insurance card.

Medical experts said the flu shot will not prevent the flu, but it will alleviate symptoms.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days