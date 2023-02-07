Florida woman with blowtorch crashes graffiti-covered school bus through Covington school fence

COVINGTON - Deputies arrested a woman who walked into a gas station carrying a blowtorch and asking for the local Department of Children and Family Services office before leaving the business and crashing through the fence at a nearby school.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a gas station on Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Natalie Jade Jarvis, entered the store with a blowtorch and asked for the local DCFS. Witnesses said she arrived in an old school bus covered in graffiti with a Virginia license plate.

The Sheriff's Office chased the bus into downtown Covington where Jade eventually crashed into a fence outside of St. Scholastica Academy.

She was taken into custody following the crash. Deputies say she had been living in the bus for the past month.

It was not immediately clear why Jade was seeking DCFS.

The Sheriff's Office said the woman's charges are pending.