Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has now lost seven of its last eight SEC games.
No. 8 Florida run-ruled the Tigers 14-4 in Saturday's series opener at Tiger Park. The Gators jumped out to an 8-0 lead thanks to three home runs, including a grand slam.
Tori Edwards hit a 3-run home run in the third to make it an 8-4 game, but Florida added insurance runs in each inning the rest of the game.
The Tigers are now 37-11 overall and 9-10 in the SEC. LSU looks to even the series on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Tiger Park.
