Florida man dead after Friday afternoon crash resulted in 18-wheeler overturned, troopers say
PORT ALLEN — A truck driver from Florida died after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on I-10 Eastbound near Lobdell Highway Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.
Jose Vasquez, 47, of Citrus Springs, Fla. died in the single-vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police said. Vasquez's truck went off the road to the left and into the median, struck the cable barrier and overturned, according to police.
Officials are sill investigating what caused the truck to veer off the road.
Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene.
