79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Florida man dead after Friday afternoon crash resulted in 18-wheeler overturned, troopers say

2 weeks 6 days 11 hours ago Saturday, July 19 2025 Jul 19, 2025 July 19, 2025 10:28 AM July 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss, Nathan Messina

PORT ALLEN — A truck driver from Florida died after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned on I-10 Eastbound near Lobdell Highway Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Jose Vasquez, 47, of Citrus Springs, Fla. died in the single-vehicle crash around 5:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police said. Vasquez's truck went off the road to the left and into the median, struck the cable barrier and overturned, according to police.

Officials are sill investigating what caused the truck to veer off the road.

Trending News

Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days