Florida Blvd. tire shop set on fire again, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE - For the second time this summer, the Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire at the M&A Tire Shop.

The most recent fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the building. The fire was considered under control just before 2 a.m.

Officials say the building received heavy smoke damage.

Crews were also called to a fire at the same location on July 25. Both fires have been ruled as arson.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419.