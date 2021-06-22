Florida bartender goes viral for discreetly writing note to help harassed customer

Florida bartender, Max Gutierrez discreetly wrote a note disguised as a receipt to help a customer who appeared to be a target of sexual harassment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - A Florida bartender who noticed that a woman was being sexually harassed went viral for his creative and discreet way of coming to her aid, Yahoo News reports.

A woman tweeted her thanks to the St. Petersburg-based bartender for protecting her from a customer she said was harassing her.

Using her @trinityallie Twitter account, she shared a picture of the heroic bartender, Max Gutierrez, holding the brief note he'd written that was disguised as a receipt.

The note said, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder, and I will have him removed."

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl — trinity??? (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

The photo was retweeted more than 44,000 times and Gutierrez has been praised for his quick thinking and willingness to act.

Four days after @trinityallie published the tweet, Gutierrez responded on Twitter and identified himself.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Gutierrez said he was working when he noticed a man "aggressively hitting on" two women at the bar.

So, he shared the note with them, yelled at the man, and made him leave the bar, according to @trinityallie.

Gutierrez clarified that he first assessed the situation and gave the man a chance. But when things got out of hand, he felt the need to step in.

"I honestly don't like yelling at customers or embarrassing people, but I find it's one of the best ways to handle creeps," Gutierrez said. "I just don't need my guests feeling uncomfortable."

He also tweeted that the same man tried to return to the bar later that weekend and Gutierrez said he made the man leave.

