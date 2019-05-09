Latest Weather Blog
Flooding reported across three states following storms
SHREVEPORT- Flooding has been reported in Louisiana, Arkansas, and Texas following recent storms.
According to KTBS, high water prevented some trucks from entering the Love's truck stop at exit 2 on I-20 in Greenwood. Several employees were stuck inside the building unable to get to their vehicles. Reports say the business remains open and everyone is safe and accounted for.
***Troop G Traffic Advisory***— LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 9, 2019
I-20 eastbound at the state line in Greenwood, LA is closed due to flooding. Traffic is being diverted from I-20 in Waskom, Tx onto US 80.
I-20 westbound at the state line... https://t.co/rpWn46Rmap
In Hempstead County, Arkansas, six miles of State Highway 332 is closed due to high water. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said there was water across the roadway in various locations. In Columbia County, Highway 82 West near the train trestle is closed.
Over in Texas, firefighters with the Texas Fire Department responded to several cars stranded on flooded streets. No injuries have been reported at this time.
