Flau'jae Johnson named finalist for award that honors top shooting guard in the nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson has been named a top-five finalist for the Naismith Hall of Fame’s Ann Meyers Drysdale Award. The award is given to the nation's top shooting guard.

Johnson is LSU’s leading scorer this season, with 18.9 points per game. After finishing last year's season with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20+ points this season.

The other four finalists for the award are Ta’Niya Latson from Florida State, Hannah Hidalgo from Notre Dame, JuJu Watkins from USC and Mikayla Blakes from Vanderbilt.

Head Coach Kim Mulkey said over the weekend that Johnson will miss the SEC tournament due to a shin injury.