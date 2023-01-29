Flash flood watch for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards across the capital area

BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms.

City-parish officials released the following list of locations where residents can get sand and sandbags:

All lanes of South Acadian Thruway and Chippewa Street are closed as rainwater quickly fills roadways. S Acadian is closed from Perkins Road to I-10, and Chippewa is closed near I-110 southbound. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

DOTD said pumps are inundated and struggling to keep up with the volume of rainwater. There's no projected time for when the roads will reopen.

The city-parish reports high water in the following area:

- Between Lanier Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, in the Merrydale area

- Alvin Dark Avenue, near Tigerland

- Highland Road near W Grant Street

- Between S River Oak and E River Oaks, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area

- E Buchanan Street

- S Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway

- Alaska Street

- W Chimes Street

Viewer photos show knee-deep water in the Garden District, near Park Boulevard and Cherokee Street, around 10:30 a.m. Large stretches of Nicholson Drive were also under deep water Sunday morning.

