Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms.
In Baton Rouge, all lanes of Chippewa Street are closed near I-110 South, and I-110 South is closed at North 9th Street as rainwater quickly fills the roadways. Drivers should look for alternate routes.
As of 12:30 p.m., S Acadian Thruway from Perkins Road to I-10 has been reopened.
DOTD said pumps are inundated and struggling to keep up with the volume of rainwater.
The city-parish has reported high water in the following areas:
- Bluebonnet at Highland
- Staring and Burbank
- Van Buren
- Greenwell Springs at Old Wax
- Lee Drive at Hyacinth Avenue, Sweetbriar Street, Mimosa Street and Orchid Street
- Between Lanier Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, in the Merrydale area
- Alvin Dark Avenue, near Tigerland
- Highland Road near W Grant Street
- Between S River Oak and E River Oaks, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area
- E Buchanan Street
- S Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway
- Alaska Street
- W Chimes Street
Viewer photos show knee-deep water in the Garden District, near Park Boulevard and Cherokee Street, around 10:30 a.m. Large stretches of Nicholson Drive were also under deep water Sunday morning.
In Livingston Parish, deputies say the following roads are "impassable" as of 12:13 p.m. Sunday:
- Eden Church/Prince Charles
- McArthur/Black Mud
- Tara/Glacier Bay
- McLin Road from the bridge to Texas Street
- Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Road
- Leroy Magee (passable by truck/SUV)
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also says the following locations are reported to have high water:
- S Woodcrest/Florida
- Jean Street/S Woodcrest
- Elmer Street/Rushing
- Capital Street/S Range
- North Street/S Range
- Florida/Hummell
- Judy Street to N Range northbound and some areas southbound
