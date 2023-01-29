Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here

BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms.

In Baton Rouge, all lanes of Chippewa Street are closed near I-110 South, and I-110 South is closed at North 9th Street as rainwater quickly fills the roadways. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

As of 12:30 p.m., S Acadian Thruway from Perkins Road to I-10 has been reopened.

DOTD said pumps are inundated and struggling to keep up with the volume of rainwater.

The city-parish has reported high water in the following areas:

- Bluebonnet at Highland

- Staring and Burbank

- Van Buren

- Greenwell Springs at Old Wax

- Lee Drive at Hyacinth Avenue, Sweetbriar Street, Mimosa Street and Orchid Street

- Between Lanier Drive and Greenwell Springs Road, in the Merrydale area

- Alvin Dark Avenue, near Tigerland

- Highland Road near W Grant Street

- Between S River Oak and E River Oaks, in the Broadmoor/Sherwood Forest area

- E Buchanan Street

- S Choctaw Drive near Airline Highway

- Alaska Street

- W Chimes Street

Viewer photos show knee-deep water in the Garden District, near Park Boulevard and Cherokee Street, around 10:30 a.m. Large stretches of Nicholson Drive were also under deep water Sunday morning.

In Livingston Parish, deputies say the following roads are "impassable" as of 12:13 p.m. Sunday:

- Eden Church/Prince Charles

- McArthur/Black Mud

- Tara/Glacier Bay

- McLin Road from the bridge to Texas Street

- Several areas north of 26700 block of Fire Tower Road

- Leroy Magee (passable by truck/SUV)

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also says the following locations are reported to have high water:

- S Woodcrest/Florida

- Jean Street/S Woodcrest

- Elmer Street/Rushing

- Capital Street/S Range

- North Street/S Range

- Florida/Hummell

- Judy Street to N Range northbound and some areas southbound

