Flames from unattended trash fire spread to Ascension Parish home

Saturday, October 21 2023
By: Logan Cullop

ASCENSION PARISH - Flames from an unattended trash fire spread to a home in Ascension Parish, burning down the structure when people were inside. 

Firefighters at the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department said the trash fire was unattended and spread to the structure. Firefighters said an infant was in the home at the time. All occupants safely made it outside.

Firefighters took the opportunity to remind residents that weather conditions make it very easy for fires to spread. 

