Latest Weather Blog
Flags flying at half-staff in honor of Episcopal alum who died in New Orleans attack
BATON ROUGE — Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday in remembrance of one of the Baton Rouge native victims of the New Orleans attack that killed 14 people when a man drove a truck through Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media that flags will fly at half-staff to honor Kareem Badawi, an alumni of Episcopal who was laid to rest on Friday. Badawi's classmate, Parker Vidrine, was critically injured in the attack.
Another Baton Rouge man, 37-year-old Reggie Hunter, was killed in the attack as well. Hunter traveled to New Orleans overnight to celebrate New Year's Eve on a whim, his cousin Shirell Jackson said. Hunter was the father of two sons.
Flags will also fly at half-staff throughout the rest of the month for the other victims. Here is when each victim will be honored:
- Jan. 7: Tiger Bech
- Jan. 8: Drew Dauphin
- Jan. 9: Nikyra Dedeaux
- Jan. 10: William DiMao
- Jan. 13: Hubert Gauthreaux
- Jan. 14: Reggie Hunter
- Jan. 15: Nicole Perez
- Jan. 16: Terrance Kennedy
- Jan. 17: Matthew Tenedorio
