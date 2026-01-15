Fixes on the way for Killian after years of brown, murky water

KILLIAN - For the first time, residents in Killian were able to ask questions to the water company taking over the town's system.

There was standing room only as residents asked when their water would be safe to drink.

"The water's been horrible, not just brown," Josh Gill, a long-time resident of Killian, said.

According to Gill and others, the water is brown, rocky, and residents say it's undrinkable. Although a spokesperson for Louisiana's Department of Health said the water is not unsafe to drink.

For Mayor Caleb Atwell, there is hope that Killian's water could soon run clean. Wednesday night, Magnolia, the company taking over the system in Killian, walked residents through the process of cleaning the water over the next year.

"The ultimate way to prove that they're going to do what they say to do is to give them time," Atwell said.

According to Atwell, Magnolia has already started the work in Killian, but it could be months before residents start seeing long-term results. Andy Ezell from Magnolia says he understands why residents are on edge about their water.

"If I lived in third-world conditions for decades, I would be extremely frustrated," Ezell said. "Magnolia's been on the job for 16 days. Rome wasn't destroyed in 16 days. It's not going to be fixed in 16 days."

The cost for customers is expected to increase to approximately $65, plus additional charges depending on usage. That's up from the roughly $30 residents paid before Magnolia moved into Killian.

Savannah Harris lives in Killian and works at the town hall. Harris says she's worried about taking baths in her water and says when she washes her face, her skin breaks out.

"I just hope it gets better," Harris said. "I'm tired of washing my clothes and doing my dishes in brown water. It's not fun."