Latest Weather Blog
Fix for sinking LA 1 bridge will cost millions; project halted until November
PORT ALLEN - The plan to open a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway has been halted for months due to a design flaw that caused the foundation to sink into the ground at an 'unprecedented rate.'
In January, WBRZ was the first to report that the project could be delayed for up to 10 months. By March, the Department of Transportation and Development still did not have a clue as to how much the fix would cost.
Wednesday, DOTD told WBRZ the critical error could cost millions.
"That cost is going to be in the $8-9 million range," said Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD.
For the last seven months, crews have ceased construction on the new bridge. It could be months until they start back up again.
"The specialized metal crew that works on the bridge will not be able to return until the end of October, November," Mallett said. "The crew that was working on this project had another project they were working on. When this project got delayed, they moved on to another project."
The method being used to fix the settling of the structure is called "low-mobility grouting."
Trending News
According to DOTD, the cost of the grouting will be tacked on to the total project cost, which was initially $58 million. The money for that will come from federal and state funding.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fix for sinking LA 1 bridge to cost millions; project halted until...
-
Iberville jail trusty on the run after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's unit
-
Louisiana Time Machine - Sunday Journal
-
Three killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
-
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium