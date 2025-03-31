Five Tigers honored as gymnastics regular season All-Americans

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Five LSU gymnastics stars were honored on Monday as some of the top student-athletes in collegiate gymnastics. The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced that Haleigh Bryant, Amari Drayton, Aleah Finnegan, Konnor McClain, and Kailin Chio earned regular season All-American honors.

The association says the honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the regular season and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.

Bryant, already the gymnast with the most All-America honors in LSU history, added three more honors to her decorated resume on vault, beam and floor this year. That includes first team honors on vault and floor with her National Qualifying Score, or NQS, of 9.925 and 9.945 on each event, respectively.

Drayton earned her first career All-America honor for her performance on floor this year. She finished the regular season ranked 11th with an NQS of 9.935.

Finnegan claimed four regular season All-America honors this year on vault, beam, floor and the all-around, moving her career total to 12. The senior finished among the top all-arounders in the country with her NQS of 39.645.

McClain earned her fifth honor this year on bars, as the sophomore has ranked amongst the top bars performers in the country all year long, finishing the regular season with an NQS of 9.925.

Chio took home All-America honors on every event and the all-around in her first regular season with the Tigers, the most by an LSU gymnast in their debut season. She was one of only four gymnasts in the nation to earn All-America honors on every event and the all-around this year.

LSU combined for 14 regular season All-America honors this season, matching the program record for the most honors in a single season set in 2018.

First Team All-America honors are awarded to the top eight finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four events plus the all-around. The Second Team All-America honors are awarded to the ninth through sixteenth performers on each event.

You can see the full list of the 2025 regular season All-America Honors below: