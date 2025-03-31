Latest Weather Blog
Five Tigers honored as gymnastics regular season All-Americans
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - Five LSU gymnastics stars were honored on Monday as some of the top student-athletes in collegiate gymnastics. The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced that Haleigh Bryant, Amari Drayton, Aleah Finnegan, Konnor McClain, and Kailin Chio earned regular season All-American honors.
The association says the honors recognize outstanding performances throughout the regular season and highlight the dedication, skill, and hard work of gymnasts from across the country.
Bryant, already the gymnast with the most All-America honors in LSU history, added three more honors to her decorated resume on vault, beam and floor this year. That includes first team honors on vault and floor with her National Qualifying Score, or NQS, of 9.925 and 9.945 on each event, respectively.
Drayton earned her first career All-America honor for her performance on floor this year. She finished the regular season ranked 11th with an NQS of 9.935.
Finnegan claimed four regular season All-America honors this year on vault, beam, floor and the all-around, moving her career total to 12. The senior finished among the top all-arounders in the country with her NQS of 39.645.
McClain earned her fifth honor this year on bars, as the sophomore has ranked amongst the top bars performers in the country all year long, finishing the regular season with an NQS of 9.925.
Chio took home All-America honors on every event and the all-around in her first regular season with the Tigers, the most by an LSU gymnast in their debut season. She was one of only four gymnasts in the nation to earn All-America honors on every event and the all-around this year.
LSU combined for 14 regular season All-America honors this season, matching the program record for the most honors in a single season set in 2018.
First Team All-America honors are awarded to the top eight finishers, plus ties, of the NCAA regular season for all four events plus the all-around. The Second Team All-America honors are awarded to the ninth through sixteenth performers on each event.
You can see the full list of the 2025 regular season All-America Honors below:
All-Around First Team
Jade Carey 39.775 Oregon State
Leanne Wong 39.695 Florida
Jordan Bowers 39.695 Oklahoma
Faith Torres 39.695 Oklahoma
Kailin Chio 39.670 LSU
Selena Harris-Miranda 39.670 Florida
Mya Lauzon 39.665 California
Aleah Finnegan 39.645 LSU
All-Around Second Team
Grace McCallum 39.610 Utah
Makenna Smith 39.600 Utah
Jordan Chiles 39.575 UCLA
Gabby Gladieux 39.535 Alabama
Lilly Hudson 39.530 Alabama
Audrey Davis 39.525 Oklahoma
Amari Celestine 39.515 Missouri
Madelyn Williams 39.515 California
Vault First Team
Selena Harris-Miranda 9.965 Florida
Kailin Chio 9.955 LSU
Faith Torrez 9.950 Oklahoma
Makenna Smith 9.935 Utah
Nikki Smith 9.935 Michigan State
Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State
Jordan Chiles 9.925 UCLA
Isabella Magnelli 9.925 Kentucky
Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU
Vault Second Team
Aleah Finnegan 9.920 LSU
Leanne Wong 9.920 Florida
Anna Roberts 9.915 Stanford
Keira Wells 9.915 Oklahoma
Lily Pederson 9.915 Oklahoma
Chae Campbell 9.910 UCLA
Olivia Zsarmani 9.910 Michigan State
Jade Carey 9.910 Oregon State
Uneven Bars First Team
Audrey Davis 9.960 Oklahoma
Grace McCallum 9.955 Utah
Leanne Wong 9.955 Florida
Mara Titarsolej 9.945 Missouri
Lali Dekanoidze 9.945 North Carolina
Madelyn Williams 9.945 California
Jordan Chiles 9.940 UCLA
Frida Esparza 9.940 UCLA
Selena Harris-Miranda 9.940 Florida
Jade Carey 9.940 Oregon State
Uneven Bars Second Team
Jordan Bowers 9.935 Oklahoma
Lily Pederson 9.930 Oklahoma
Lily Smith 9.930 Georgia
Sage Kellerman 9.930 Michigan State
Konnor McClain 9.925 LSU
Kailin Chio 9.920 LSU
Faith Torrez 9.920 Oklahoma
Mya Lauzon 9.920 California
Ui Soma 9.920 Stanford
Balance Beam First Team
Jade Carey 9.975 Oregon State
Helen Hu 9.970 Missouri
Faith Torrez 9.960 Oklahoma
Grace McCallum 9.940 Utah
Jordan Bowers 9.940 Oklahoma
Kailin Chio 9.935 LSU
Emma Malabuyo 9.935 UCLA
Isabella Magnelli 9.935 Kentucky
Balance Beam Second Team
Brenna Neault 9.925 Stanford
Leanne Wong 9.925 Florida
Mya Lauzon 9.925 California
Haleigh Bryant 9.925 LSU
Chloe Negrete 9.925 North Carolina State
Aleah Finnegan 9.925 LSU
Ciena Alipio 9.915 UCLA
Camie Winger 9.915 Utah
Chae Campbell 9.915 UCLA
Jocelyn Roberson 9.915 Arkansas
Avery Neff 9.915 Utah
Floor First Team
Jordan Chiles 9.970 UCLA
Faith Torrez 9.970 Oklahoma
Jordan Bowers 9.960 Oklahoma
Brooklyn Moors 9.960 UCLA
Gabby Gladieux 9.955 Alabama
Mya Lauzon 9.955 California
Jade Carey 9.950 Oregon State
Lilly Hudson 9.945 Alabama
Haleigh Bryant 9.945 LSU
Floor Second Team
Jocelyn Moore 9.940 Missouri
Amari Celestine 9.935 Missouri
Kailin Chio 9.935 LSU
Amari Drayton 9.935 LSU
Lily Smith 9.930 Georgia
Kennedy Griffin 9.930 Missouri
Makenna Smith 9.930 Utah
Mya Hooten 9.930 Minnesota
Hailey Davis 9.930 Kentucky
Leanne Wong 9.930 Florida
Creslyn Brose 9.930 Kentucky
Aleah Finnegan 9.930 LSU
