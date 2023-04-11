Five Saints named to Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - For the 12th time in his NFL career quarterback Drew Brees was voted to the NFL Pro Bowl. The selection marks a club-record 11th Pro Bowl as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

Brees was the NFL’s leading vote-getter among fans. In 2018, he has started all 14 games and completed 337-of-450 passes (74.9%) for 3,666 yards with 31 touchdowns, only five interceptions and a 116.8 passer rating, ranked first in the league in both passing yardage and rating.

New Orleans five selections mark the second straight year at least five players were voted on.

Tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Cameron Jordan, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Center Max Unger were among the other Saints selected to the NFC squad to play in the NFL’s All-Star game, which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.