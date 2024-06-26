Five Metro Council members sue over voting map that they say dilutes Black voting strength

BATON ROUGE — Five members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging district maps set to be used for this fall's elections, saying their colleagues adopted a plan that dilutes Black voting strength.

The five said demographers unfairly packed Black voters into a limited number of districts and, in turn, essentially guaranteed that White council members would hold a majority. There are more Black people in East Baton Rouge Parish than White people, though neither group holds a majority.

"Although white voters are declining in numbers in Baton Rouge, the August 2022 map would increase the entrenchment of white control of the Metro Council by creating a new majority-white council district," the federal lawsuit says.

Census tallies show that, between 2010 and 2020, the Black population climbed 5 percent in East Baton Rouge while the White population fell by 9 percent, the lawsuit says. Even though Black people hold a plurality in the parish and make up 46 percent of its population, White council members outnumber Black members 7-5.

And, according to the lawsuit, the demographer hired by the city-parish to create the maps told council members that retaining seven White members would not be "a fair representation of the Black population."

The lawsuit names the city, the parish, election supervisors, clerk of court, registrar of voters and the Louisiana Secretary of State as defendants.

The council members suing — Chauna Banks, Lamont Cole, Carolyn Coleman, Chauna Banks and Cleve Dunn Jr. — were joined by Lael Montgomery, a former Zachary council member, and Eugene Collins, a former president of the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP. They identify themselves as East Baton Rouge Parish residents and constituents.

According to their lawsuit, the maps to be used in this fall's election put 68 percent of the parish's Black voters into 42 percent of the parish's council districts.