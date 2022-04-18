Five hurt after Sunday night shooting in Baldwin

BALDWIN - Five people were hurt Sunday night after gunfire erupted in a small, rural neighborhood.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office first investigated the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Rosebud Road in Baldwin.

Initially, the sheriff's office found four people shot at the scene. Several hours later, the department learned about a fifth victim.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.