65°
Latest Weather Blog
Five hurt after Sunday night shooting in Baldwin
BALDWIN - Five people were hurt Sunday night after gunfire erupted in a small, rural neighborhood.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office first investigated the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Rosebud Road in Baldwin.
Initially, the sheriff's office found four people shot at the scene. Several hours later, the department learned about a fifth victim.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Trending News
No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person shot in EBR neighborhood early Monday morning
-
Suspect in custody after gunfire shuts down Perkins Rowe parking garage Sunday
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...
-
App launches in Baton Rouge to help lawn-care companies keep up with...
-
31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were...