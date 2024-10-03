Five gang members arrested, accused of conspiracy to commit murder, intimidate a witness

BATON ROUGE — Five members of a Baton Rouge-based gang are accused of conspiring to commit murder and intimidate a witness, Baton Rouge Police said.

Over the last several months, the BRPD Special Investigations Division conducted an investigation into the Baton Rouge-based "60 Gang."

"It's been an ongoing investigation and our detectives have been covering evidence through a course of two months. To make sure we have a solid case against these perpetrators that have been arrested," BRPD Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Lance White was arrested Wednesday after a raid on a Pampas Street apartment where officers and U.S. Marshals found $410 in cash, 313 grams of marijuana, 9.5 doses of Adderall and two guns. White faces multiple charges, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and to intimidate a witness.

Three of the accused gang members — Khalil Henderson, 20, Dedric White, 30, and David Hastings, 21 — were already in custody for previous narcotic and violent crime arrests by BRPD officers. They also face conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and intimidate a witness charges.

Dedric and Lance White are brothers.

Another man, Michael Veal, 19, was in the East Caroll Parish Prison. He has since been booked for the same conspiracy charges, court records show.

Dedric White shot a 16-year-old girl in the neck in 2012, court records show. She was paralyzed and died a few months later from her injuries. He was charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter in that case in 2015 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

In 2020 he was arrested in a double murder. Police arrested Dedric White after matching shell casings from the scene of the crime to rifles seized from his home in a drug arrest.

He posted a half-million dollar bond in the murder case, but in August 2022, he was sent back to Parish Prison after prosecutors pointed out that he had four pending felony cases with serious charges and generally involving drugs and guns.

BRPD said they obtained warrants for the arrests of Lance White, Henderson, Dedric White, Hastings and Veal on Sept. 9. They call this situation very serious, saying the protection of the witnesses is the most important part of this investigation.

"We believe the perpetrators that have been arrested have been involved in conspiracy to commit murder and witness intimidation. So we're working hard with our local judges and with officials to keep those persons that are out there doing and committing those type of acts behind bars," McKneely said.

Henderson and Lance White are being held without bond. Bond for Dedric White and Hastings are set at $500,000 with a requirement for GPS monitoring if they are released. Veals bond has not yet been set.