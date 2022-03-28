Fish fry incident starts fire at Baton Rouge apartment complex Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - An accidental grease fire sparked Sunday night and badly burned an apartment after an occupant was trying to fry fish.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the occupant suffered a minor burn to their hand when the grease splashed onto a burner and caught fire to the apartment along Monet Drive.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to one unit at The Palms Apartment and the Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.