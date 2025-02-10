First Student bus drivers protesting for sanitary, safe work environment

BATON ROUGE - First Student bus drivers and community members are protesting Tuesday morning, taking action to achieve sanitary and safe work environments.

Organizers say that bus drivers are "forced to clean bodily fluids such as blood and vomit using nothing more than cat litter," and then continue with their shifts. They say drivers are dealing with raccoon infestations and are told to deal with the problem with wipes.

The protest will be at First Student’s Bus Garage on Joor Road at 9 a.m.