First season of Prairieville High School football starts tomorrow

PRAIRIEVILLE - The new Prairieville High School is preparing for its inaugural football season.

For the players and coaches, there's an added pressure to perform well on the field. Some student-athletes moved from other area high schools, and plan to go against their class- or even teammates.

"We have a target on our back just because we're the new school. We're trying to keep the kids in every sport centered and grounded, and understand that this is something new," athletic director and head football coach Michael Schmitt said.

The team's success doesn't necessarily mean a win: Schmitt measures their success with a job well done in preparation for the brand-new role they will play.

Coach Schmitt adds that building a good team means everyone, including the parents, faculty, staff and players, has been involved in preparation for the games.

The first game is Aug. 29 against Dutchtown High at their jamboree.