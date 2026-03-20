Louisiana lawmakers look to ban lab-grown meat

BATON ROUGE - It’s pasture versus lab in the state legislature as lawmakers join other states in a push to ban lab-grown meat for human consumption.

State Sen. Mike Fesi leads the food fight with a bill to ban the manufacture, sale, and distribution of cell-cultured food products.

Cow farmers admit the price of beef is up. Joseph “Bo” Messina bought his first calf 80 years ago, and at the time, it was just six dollars. That could be why scientists are on the hunt for a cheaper option, so-called cultivated meat.

An analysis from 2021 estimated that producing one pound of cell-cultured meat could cost between $17 and $23 before reaching store shelves. In comparison, a pound of traditional ground beef costs slightly more than $5 at retail.

Scientists start with a healthy animal cell, put it in a dish, and after a few weeks, it’s harvested, seasoned, packaged, and sold.

Senator Fesi wants Louisiana to join seven other states to ban the manufacturing, sale and distribution of lab-grown meat products. Violators would be subject to a fine of up to $500.

Although researchers also say meat from the lab could be better for the environment long-term, cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Those against the bill say they don’t support outright bans on food products.

“If USDA and FDA-approved foods can be banned simply because they're unnatural or labeled unnatural or unpopular, then a long list of Louisiana products could be targeted next,” Tamar Lieberman told members of the state legislature.

The bill is scheduled for the Senate floor.