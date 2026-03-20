Morgan City man sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile

MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City man was sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile, District Attorney Ricky Babin announced on Friday.

According to court records, in June 2022, a female victim told deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office that 42-year-old John Bergeron sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old.

During the investigation, detectives discovered an email from Bergeron to another individual containing a confession to the crime.

In December 2022, Bergeron was indicted by an Assumption Parish Grand Jury and later booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Bergeron entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.