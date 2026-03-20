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Morgan City man sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile

1 hour 56 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 5:37 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A Morgan City man was sentenced to seven years for indecent behavior with a juvenile, District Attorney Ricky Babin announced on Friday. 

According to court records, in June 2022, a female victim told deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office that 42-year-old John Bergeron sexually assaulted her when she was 12 years old. 

During the investigation, detectives discovered an email from Bergeron to another individual containing a confession to the crime. 

In December 2022, Bergeron was indicted by an Assumption Parish Grand Jury and later booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

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Bergeron entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. 

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