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Firefighters working to extricate person from wrecked vehicle on Bluebonnet Boulevard
ST. GEORGE - First responders are working to pull a person out of a wrecked vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard, the St. George Fire Department said Sunday evening.
The fire department posted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a crash involving an extrication in front of Brew-Bacher’s Grill.
Fire officials said the road is closed.
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No additional information was immediately available.
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