Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters working to control two brush fires in Livingston Parish; US 190 re-opened

By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH — Firefighters in Livingston Parish are battling two brush fires Wednesday afternoon. 

Fire crews were working to put out a brush fire off of Florida Boulevard in Walker. Authorities said a shed caught fire and the flames spread to the ground. Two oversized loads were passing through the area when the fire started and the road is shut down. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said US 190 was shut down from Gaylord Oaks to Cane Market in both directions due to the fire. It has since been re-opened.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a second brush fire started on Debbie Lane in Denham Springs. 

Ambulances are standing by at both scenes, but no injuries have been reported. 

