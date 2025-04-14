'Leave that away from the children:' Community responds after Strawberry Festival shooting

PONCHATOULA - The streets of Ponchatoula were filled with people Sunday morning despite an early closure Saturday night after three teenage boys were injured in two separate shootings during the Strawberry Festival.

The first shooting occurred at the ticket stand around 9:25 p.m., and the second happened near the Ponchatoula Community Center five minutes later. One teen was grazed in the leg, another was shot in the abdomen, and the third suffered a leg wound.

One festivalgoer was on a fair ride when he heard gunshots and saw people running and screaming.

"I was with a little child, a little child was riding with me, a boy, and I made sure folks were safe and next thing I know they said people were shooting," he said.

He said a family-friendly festival is not the place to bring any feuds.

"I'm vegetarian, I don't do the beef. Leave that away from the children, that's all I care about," he said. "Folks can have nothing in little 'ol Ponchatoula for real."

The Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival is not only a large event for the community, but the farmers who prepare for this weekend all year. Trey Harris, who runs Harris Strawberry Farms, said Saturday night's shooting brought a smaller-than-average crowd on its last day.

"People come in from different states, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Mississippi. Tons of people and there are a lot of good people here. We just have time for that here. No fairs have time for that. This is the largest free fair in the state of Louisiana, and I'm a very proud farmer here and it's just sad that something like that happened last night," Harris said.

Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said the shootings were an unfortunate incident during what had otherwise been a safe and successful weekend.

"They're coming to support our strawberry farmers, our non-profits and our vendors. We're not doing anything different today. We had tremendous officer presence all weekend with agencies from all over the state, so we're going to continue to protect the people the best we can and bring these criminals to justice," Layrisson said.

The festival closed down at 5 p.m. Sunday, instead of 7 p.m.

As of right now, no suspects have been identified. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.