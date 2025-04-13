Gonzales Police officer's son arrested for allegedly stabbing mother to death

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal Prairieville stabbing that took the life of a Gonzales Police officer's wife. Their son has been arrested and is accused of killing his mother.

Deputies said the stabbing happened around noon Saturday on Misty Oak Court.

Authorities said Dillon Marshall, 23, is accused of stabbing his 48-year-old mother, Shanitra Marshall.

Marshall is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault, and he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

"The Gonzales Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred yesterday involving the family of one of our own. Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with our officer and his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. As a department, we stand together in support, offering strength, comfort, and privacy as they navigate this unimaginable loss," Chief Sherman Jackson of the Gonzales Police Department said.

This is an active investigation.