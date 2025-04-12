Southern football hosts annual Blue and Gold spring game

BATON ROUGE - Head coach Terrence Graves and his Southern Jaguars held their annual Blue and Gold spring game on Saturday afternoon at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The Jags wrapped up weeks of spring practice with an offense vs. defense style scrimmage in front of fans.

The Jags ran plays they've learned and went through real game scenarios. They wrapped up the game with red zone drills.

Jaguar fans got a glimpse at the two quarterbacks Southern has on their current roster. Jalen Woods is the only returning signal caller after Noah Bodden, Zae Teasett and Angelo Izzard all hit the transfer portal.

The Jags brought in JUCO transfer, Jamari Jones to join Woods in the QB room. That room now led by coach Fred McNair after former quarterback's coach, Willie Totten, took a coaching job at Fort Valley State.

Graves says that both quarterbacks did a great job at moving the ball down field and executing the offense and playbook they were taught, but both have some areas they need to clean up before the season.

The same can be said about the entire team. Graves was not surprised with anything he saw during the spring season. It was a time for the team to stay locked in on their ultimate goal, a SWAC and HBCU championship. It gave new guys time to learn the system and play in a game-like scenario.

As the spring transfer portal opens on April 16th, coach Graves says he is looking for new talent to bring in and add some depth to the roster.

Southern will start fall camp a few weeks earlier than usual this year. They plan to start preparations for the season in late July because the Jags will play in a Week Zero game on August 23rd.

Southern is set to face North Carolina Central in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge in Atlanta on Aug. 23. That game will be televised on WBRZ at 6:30 p.m.