Southern baseball gets series win over Alcorn State

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team earned its second straight series victory with a win over Alcorn State Sunday.

The Jaguars jumped out to a 12-1 lead en route to a 16-6 run-rule win over the Braves in the series finale.

It's the second straight weekend Southern has won two out of three games against a SWAC opponent.

Southern, now 15-19 overall and 7-8 in SWAC play, will travel to Starkville to play Mississippi State on Tuesday.