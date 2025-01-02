60°
Firefighters working house fire on Cotton Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive

Thursday, January 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters responded to a Cotton Street house fire on Thursday.

Baton Rouge Fire officials responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. The house is near the corner of Cotton Street and Thomas H. Delpit Drive.

According to a nearby resident, the house was likely vacant and that when he first smelled smoke and saw flames he thought it was a barbeque. 

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

