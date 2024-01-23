65°
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters don't just save human lives—on Monday night, crews with the St. George Fire Department used spreaders to save the life of a young deer that had gotten into a problem.
The deer was caught in an iron fence on Hoo Shoo Too Road Monday night before 8 p.m.. It was wedged between two of the fence bars and unable to escape.
"Half the team quickly retrieved the necessary tools while the other half attempted to calm the animal," a post from the SGFD read.
The team used spreaders to push the bars apart enough for the deer to escape unharmed.
