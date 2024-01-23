65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate

56 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 9:41 AM January 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters don't just save human lives—on Monday night, crews with the St. George Fire Department used spreaders to save the life of a young deer that had gotten into a problem. 

The deer was caught in an iron fence on Hoo Shoo Too Road Monday night before 8 p.m.. It was wedged between two of the fence bars and unable to escape. 

"Half the team quickly retrieved the necessary tools while the other half attempted to calm the animal," a post from the SGFD read. 

Trending News

The team used spreaders to push the bars apart enough for the deer to escape unharmed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days