Firefighters save dog while putting out house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez
GALVEZ — Firefighters put out a house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez on Thursday morning.
The fire, which Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department officials say was contained to a sofa in the living room, resulted in no injuries.
According to fire officials, a dog was rescued from the smoke-filled home and was given oxygen on scene. The dog was taken to the vet by deputies and was recovering well.
