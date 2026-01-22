66°
Firefighters save dog while putting out house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez

By: WBRZ Staff

GALVEZ — Firefighters put out a house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez on Thursday morning. 

The fire, which Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department officials say was contained to a sofa in the living room, resulted in no injuries. 

According to fire officials, a dog was rescued from the smoke-filled home and was given oxygen on scene. The dog was taken to the vet by deputies and was recovering well. 

