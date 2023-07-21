90°
Firefighters save cat stuck inside after kitchen fire
BATON ROUGE - Crews were able to rescue a beloved family pet from a home after the residents evacuated due to a kitchen fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to Park Boulevard around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, the family was out safe but told the fire department that their cat was still inside.
Firefighters were able to make their way inside, get the fire under control, and rescue the cat with no further injury.
