82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters save cat from house fire on South Amite Drive

2 hours 59 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, June 20 2022 Jun 20, 2022 June 20, 2022 8:47 PM June 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on along South Amite Drive around 5:30 Monday afternoon. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to save the family's cat. 

Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire that started in the living room. 

Trending News

The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and four children that lived in the house. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days