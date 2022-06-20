82°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters save cat from house fire on South Amite Drive
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters saved a cat from a house fire on along South Amite Drive around 5:30 Monday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to save the family's cat.
Fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire that started in the living room.
Trending News
The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and four children that lived in the house.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
-
Three south Louisiana men injured in North Carolina plane crash
-
A new 4-lane boulevard is coming to Denham Springs
-
Sheriff: 'We dropped the ball and there's no excuse'
-
Federal judge to redraw Louisiana congressional districts after unproductive special session
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Zachary Broncos
-
VIDEO: Looking ahead to the NBA Draft with ESPN NBA Reporter Andrew...
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2