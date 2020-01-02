Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at Celtic Studios, discover faulty AC unit

St. George Fire Dept and the Baton Rouge Fire Dept responded to a reported early morning fire at Celtic Studios, Jan. 2.

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters responded to a reported fire at 10000 Celtic Drive, in a building where Restore Louisiana conducts business.

Around 7:30 a.m., St. George Firefighters and members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department were spotted on top of the building's roof, assessing the situation.

Officials with St. George Fire say during their investigation they didn't find any fire, but discovered that one of the building's AC units had been releasing a smoky smell. The AC unit was isolated and the area rechecked.

Officials say the area is now safe.