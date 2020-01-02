71°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters respond to reports of smoke at Celtic Studios, discover faulty AC unit
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, firefighters responded to a reported fire at 10000 Celtic Drive, in a building where Restore Louisiana conducts business.
Around 7:30 a.m., St. George Firefighters and members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department were spotted on top of the building's roof, assessing the situation.
Officials with St. George Fire say during their investigation they didn't find any fire, but discovered that one of the building's AC units had been releasing a smoky smell. The AC unit was isolated and the area rechecked.
Officials say the area is now safe.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Healthy New Year's Resolutions with Mayor Weston Broome
-
New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville leaves man in critical condition
-
Teen brothers suspected in woman's murder due in court Thursday
-
Organization gives away toys to promote positivity in areas prone to violent...
-
New Year's Day shooting in Donaldsonville leaves one man in critical condition