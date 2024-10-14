Firefighters put out weekend house fire at Country Club of Louisiana home

BATON ROUGE — Over the weekend, the St. George Fire officials put out a blaze on Masters Pointe Court in the Country Club of Louisiana.

Firefighters responded to the house fire around 5:12 p.m. on Saturday.

When St. George Fire arrived at the house, they began putting out the fire, which was started in the home's garage by an electrical failure, investigators said.

Firefighters put out the heavy fire within 30 minutes. St. George Fire said that the fire was contained in the garage and caused minimal damage to the home.

East Baton Rouge EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.