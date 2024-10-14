84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters put out weekend house fire at Country Club of Louisiana home

3 hours 14 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 3:10 PM October 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Over the weekend, the St. George Fire officials put out a blaze on Masters Pointe Court in the Country Club of Louisiana.

Firefighters responded to the house fire around 5:12 p.m. on Saturday.

When St. George Fire arrived at the house, they began putting out the fire, which was started in the home's garage by an electrical failure, investigators said.

Firefighters put out the heavy fire within 30 minutes. St. George Fire said that the fire was contained in the garage and caused minimal damage to the home. 

Trending News

East Baton Rouge EMS and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days