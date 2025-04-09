77°
Firefighters put out Springfield house fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters put out a house fire on Bell Road in Springfield on Wednesday.

Livingston Parish deputies also responded to the scene. By noon, the fire was extinguished.

WBRZ has reached out to deputies and firefighters for more information about the fire. 

