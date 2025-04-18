84°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters put out fire off Gardere Lane, displacing three
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a fire on Fox Run Avenue that displaced three on Friday afternoon.
Fire units arrived at the scene just off Gardere Lane around 2:48 p.m. and put the fire out within 15 minutes. The home received minor smoke damage.
No one was home when the fire broke out, a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the electrical meter was pulled as a precaution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry